PWD awaits nod for Rs 11 cr plan for facilities at Sathanur dam

Tiruvannamalai :

Sources said, the proposal, which was sent during the AIADMK regime, suggested works like beautifying and creating tourist amenities in the island in the middle of the Sathanur reservoir. Facilities proposed also included establishment of a ropeway – like in the Sivagangai Park in Thanjavur – connecting the mainland and the island and setting up of a children’s park at that location with toilet and water facilities.





When asked about this, Collector B Murugesh said, “We sent two proposals, one for Sathanur dam and another to increase tourist potential on Jawadhu hills. However, the consultant for the scheme chose the Jawadhu hills project and a DPR (detailed project report) is being readied on this. We expect the Sathanur dam project to be taken up in the second phase.”





However, the project being delayed and tourists being banned from the dam has come as a blessing in disguise due to the ongoing work on the massive edifice’s 20 shutters at a cost of Rs 55 crore. Dam officials told DT Next that the work was expected to be over next year, one year ahead of schedule.





Asked if the problem was similar to the one reported at the Shenbagathoppu dam where the shutters were stuck for more than 12 years, officials said, “the shutters are nearly 60 plus years old and hence we are working to ensure that they functioned normally when raised to release water.”