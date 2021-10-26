4 L tonnes of Odisha coal coming to Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

With the allocation of 4.34 lakh tonnes of coal, Tangedco has initiated steps to transport the coal from the mines to the railway siding at Nirgundi and Hindola by road to Paradip Port from where it would be transported to the state via shipments.





According to Tangedco officials, Mahanadi Coalfields Limited has allotted a total of 4.34 lakh tonnes of coal from various mines and it should be transported through road and rail to Paradip Port. “We have invited bids to transport the coal from the mines through road to railway siding and then through railway rakes to the port. Once it reaches the port, we will be able to move the coal to Ennore and Thoothukudi port,” the official said.





The official said that the 4.34 lakh tonnes of coal would help meet the thermal power plants coal requirement for seven to eight days.





“This will help improve the coal stock position in all the thermal plants,” the official added.