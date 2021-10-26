Madras HC to Centre: Hold KVPY aptitude test in regional languages

Madurai :

G Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram district, in a petition filed in HC, demanded the government authorities to conduct the aptitude test, which is scheduled on November 7, for (KVPY) fellowship, in all languages placed in the ‘Eight Schedule of the Constitution of India, 1950’ in the interest of students, who studied in the stream of their vernacular languages.





The test is scheduled to be conducted only in two languages, including English and Hindi. Such a measure would do injustice to students studying in streams other than English and Hindi. Therefore, conducting the aptitude test of KVPY would definitely hinder the growth of students, who had learnt science in their vernacular languages.





The petitioner also sought to increase the number of test centres in southern districts of Tamil Nadu and also reduce the application fee for the aptitude test for students from poor families.





The Union government counsel argued that since it would be difficult to translate scientific terms, it was decided to hold the aptitude test in English and Hindi.





A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice M Duraiswamy, after hearing the arguments, said the problem was not with students, who wish to take the aptitude test. Such national level tests were being conducted for the development of talented students and language should not be a barrier. Each and every Indian should get equal opportunities to become a scientist. The bench also ordered for postponement of the aptitude test and transferred the case to the principal seat of Madras High Court.