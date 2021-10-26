Vijayakant lashes out at DMK

Chennai :

A day after its Perambalur district secretary Duraikamaraj defected to the ruling party in the presence of DMK deputy general secretary A Raja, Vijayakant has lashed out at the ruling party and Opposition AIADMK. The DMDK also made a fervent appeal to its functionaries not to betray and fall for the temptations of the two Dravidian majors, particularly the DMK, which has been seeing a mass influx of DMDK cadre since regime change in May last.





The DMDK could blame the mighty Dravidian parties for suffering exodus, but the defectors don’t seem to sympathise with them. Once propaganda secretary of DMDK and incumbent joint propaganda secretary of DMK, VC Chandrakumar, who was among the first to jump ship, said, “DMK has no history of luring people. No one, including me was asked by DMK to join the party. People who have quit DMDK now and joined DMK tell me now that what I told them then was right. The party is controlled by the family (Vijayakant’s). I am not sure even if captain (Vijayakant) was aware of such a statement being issued in his name.”