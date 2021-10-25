Former TN minister MR Vijayabhaskar appears before Vigilance

Chennai :

The agency had served two summons to him and it was on Monday that he appeared before the officials, along with his advocates.





A case was registered against the former minister in July 2021 in amassing wealth disproportionate to his assets during the period from 2016 to 2021.





His wife Vijayalakshmi and his brother Sekar were also charged with cases by the agency. According to the report of the agency, Vijayabhaskar had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income and Vijayalakshmi and Sekar had aided and supported him in the deed.





There were allegations that Vijayabhaskar had supported certain companies in the tendering process for purchasing reflective stickers, GPS tracking devices, and speed governors.





The agency had conducted simultaneous raids at 26 places associated with Vijayabhaskar and seized assets worth Rs 25,50,000. Documents including title deeds of land transactions, insurance policies, and other banking investments were also seized from his premises during the raids.





The AIADMK had accused the ruling DMK of practicing politics of vendetta and vengeance against its leaders and said that the party would oppose such moves.





The DVAC had also conducted raids at the premises of AIADMK leader, R. Elango who is closely linked with former Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.