Sasikala will never be taken into AIADMK, says KP Munusamy

Chennai :

Speaking to media in Krishnagiri, Munusamy said that there is no point in starting a discussion on the subject of her entry into the party after ending it with a full stop.





“She was removed from the party and a resolution was passed by the party functionaries in each district in this regard. Even those who functioned in support of her were expelled from the party. So there is no question of admitting her into the party,” he said.





Further Munusamy said that AIADMK will never function on the lines of caste and community.





Meanwhile, BJP State president K Annamalai said that anyone can come into politics and it is an issue of AIADMK.





“I could not comment on Sasikala coming into politics. Anyone can come and leave politics. Both Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam are expressing their opinion on the issue,” he said to the media after flagging off a lorry with relief items from Coimbatore to flood ravaged Kerala.





Further, Annamalai said that the BJP is functioning as a constructive opposition party in Tamil Nadu. “There has been no rivalry between BJP and AIADMK as to who should play the role of an opposition party. We maintain cordial relationships with our alliance parties and stay united in our criticism against the DMK. The AIADMK raises issues from Tamil Nadu and BJP at the national level,” he said.





He also slammed Electricity Minister Senthil Balaji for not coming out with an explanation for the corruption charges pointed out by him.