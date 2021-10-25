Tamil Nadu BJP starts targeting DMK ministers

Chennai :

The saffron party which maintained a cordial relationship with the previous AIADMK government has now changed the strategy in the Dravidian heartland.





"The TN BJP had succeeded in creating political debates over the performance of DMK ministers. We have successfully brought in some light on the electricity department deals in power and coal purchase," BJP state general secretary Karu Nagarajan told DT Next.





Similarly, the planned purchase of Deepavali sweets from a private player for transport department staff had been brought to the limelight through BJP’s expose and now the state is considering the state-run Aavin to supply sweets, the BJP functionary claimed.





Our party president K Annamalai is vociferous against the DMK ministers and now we are asking the DMK to bring in the monthly power meter reading as promised in the election manifesto, Nagarajan added.





“Electricity and prohibition minister Senthil Balaji, Hindu religious endowments minister Sekar Babu, transport minister Raja Kannapan and finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan are some of the key ministers against whom our party karya kartas have been trying to expose. These ministers who would earlier ignore the BJP are now forced to respond to our queries,” said another BJP functionary at Kamalalayam, BJP headquarters.





“We have also distanced ourselves from the DVAC raids conducted against the former ministers and AIADMK functionaries. Most of our party spokespersons and functionaries are refraining from commenting on the issue so that we can focus on the DMK government, the source said. Further our party state president K Annamalai and DMK minister Senthil Balaji have locked horns over the transparency and tender-related issues in the electricity board,, whereas the AIADMK is silent against such ministers though we are targeting them, a BJP functionary noted.