Banks should give priority to disburse loans: Stalin

Chennai :

Stalin chaired a special state level bankers' meeting, at the Secretariat, in which bankers from all major nationalised and commercial banks participated. In the meeting, Stalin asked bankers to lend the pending loans to various sectors to help the state attain its targets.





"State has fixed Rs 20,000 crore as target for disbursing loan for women self help groups (SHGs) but till September, only Rs 4,951 crore has been disbursed. To meet the target banks should disburse loans to SHGs which play a crucial role in social reformation and upliftment of women", said Stalin, in the meeting.





He also said that the PM SVANidhi scheme was launched to provide micro-credit for street vendors whose livelihood was affected by COVID-19. Bankers should provide loans to all the applicants who have applied for loans under the scheme.





Similarly, MSMEs are one of the largest employers in the state as they provide employment to 96.73 lakh persons. Based on bank loans, the state govt is implementing three schemes for MSMEs but in the recent years only 35 percent of the 1.37 lakh loan applications have been approved. States should increase the percentage, said Stalin, who also added that the state govt will set-up a credit assurance fund to help bankers increase the percentage of loans.





He further said that banks should come forward to give loans to students, farmers, food processing industries and fishermen. "State has distributed 31.09 lakh kisan credit cards to farmers and for the remaining 7.16 lakh farmers cards will be issued soon. Similarly, 104 loan applications related to food processing industries are pending and banks should give priority in awarding loans to them", said Stalin.





Stalin inaugurates buildings worth 26 cr:





Earlier in the day, Stalin, through video conferencing, inaugurated various buildings of the Social Welfare department and Treasuries department. Under the social welfare department, five integrated service centres, a hostel for working women in Thanjavur, a multi purpose hall in govt home for children in Thanjavur and buildings in Chennai, constructed at the total cost of Rs 11.36 crore were inaugurated.





As far as Treasuries department is concerned, Chief Minister inaugurated three buildings constructed in district Treasury offices in Tirunelveli, Dindigul and Kanchipuram and four buildings in sub-Treasury offices in Poonamallee, Manachanallur, Mayiladuthurai and Tindivanam.