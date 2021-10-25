Duo held for stealing four-wheelers in Chennai, 11 vehicles worth over rupees one crore seized

The arrest of two men has led the police to recovery of valuables worth Rs 1 crore

Chennai :

Nine mini trucks and two cars worth over Rs 1 crore were seized from the accused identified as T Augustine Eden Inbaraj (48) of Kanniyakumari and M Thangapandian (31) of Madurai.

In August, the duo drove away a mini truck of one Naveen Raj from Arumbakkam. Based on his comolaint, Arumbakkam police had registered a case.





On Sunday, police on patrol intercepted a car on suspicion and inquiries revealed that it was a stolen vehicle. They were arrested and during investigation, the accused allegedly admitted to have stolen vehicles in areas such as Pallikarani, Tambaram, Medavakkam, ICF, Tirumangalam, Arumbakkam and Aminjikarai.





They would sell the stolen vehicles in southern districts and hilly areas claiming that they were seized for default on loan payment.

Auguatine who steals vehicles has 31 cases pending against him, while Naveen Raj, who takes care of the business of stolen vehicles, has 12 cases against him. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.















