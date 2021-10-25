Woman who killed grandson held in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

The accused Shanthi was hiding in the house of a relative in Madurai. She was picked up and is being brought to Coimbatore for an inquiry.





Police said Iswarya, 24, wife of Baskaran from Nagappa Colony in Kavundampalayam had given birth to twins, a boy and a girl three months ago.





The accused stayed with Iswarya to take care of the babies and last Thursday attacked the babies. Further inquiries are on.