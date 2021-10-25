BBarber denies haircut to Dalit, booked in Salem

Coimbatore :

On receiving a complaint from Poovarasan, 26, the Thalaivasal police have registered a case against barber Logu and Annakili, who owns the building.





The barber in the shop at Attur denies a haircut on caste lines resulting in an argument. The woman defended his move and hurls abuses on Poovarasan.





As the quarrel heats up, a few villagers gather, but none comes in support of the complainant. The youth had taken a video of the incident and posted it online, which had now gone viral.