AMMK functionary man seeks FIR against Edappadi K Palaniswami

Madurai :

Singaraj, resident of State Bank Colony, after climbing the tower at Vadakku Malayadipatti, raised his voice demanding action against former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami for making a wrong statement against ousted leader VK Sasikala.





He sought an FIR to be filed against EPS. Rajapalayam North police convinced him to get down the tower, sources said.





However, no case has been filed, the Sub Inspector said.