Aavin gets TNSTC sweets packets order

Minister for Milk and Dairy Development SM Nasar on Sunday said that Aavin has got the bulk order for delivering sweets to 1.36 lakh employees of the TNSTC.
Chennai:
“We have got an order to make 1.36 lakh 500 gm pack of sweets for the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation. I have already visited and inspected its preparation at Ambattur Dairy. We have brought people from Rajasthan for the sweet preparation,” Nasar told reporters.
The order was given to Aavin amid charges of irregularities.
