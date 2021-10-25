Congress worker held for chain snatchings

Coimbatore :

Police said Faizal Rahman, 30, a Congress youth wing functionary from Karumbukadai and his accomplice was a 17-year-old minor. Police said Dhanalakshmi, 55, wife of Selvakumar from KGK Road in Kuniamuthur, was in her grocery shop, Faizal Rahman bought a cigar and suddenly snatched her 5.5 sovereign gold chain and sped away in a bike driven by the minor.





Based on a complaint, the Kuniamuthur police scanned the CCTV images and tracked the minor. Inquiries with the teen revealed the involvement of the Congress functionary.