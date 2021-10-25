17 mudslides affect normal life in Kodai

Madurai :

Adukkam village in Kodaikanal block was isolated following mudslides as villagers could neither access Kodaikanal town nor neighboring Periyakulam of Theni district, sources said. Officials from departments of revenue, highways and Tangedco have swung into action to restore normalcy.





Dindigul Collector S Visakan on Sunday said 12 mudslide affected areas have been cleared until 2.30 pm, but it rained again from 2.50 pm. With the aid of two earthmovers, restoration works were being carried out. However, complete normalcy is expected to be restored soon, he said.





However, tourism was not affected as they mostly access the hill station through Batlagundu and Palani roads.





While Dindigul experienced an average of 20.68 mm rainfall, Kodaikanal received 46 mm until 8 am, on Sunday, RDO S Murugesan said. Nearly 120 electricity services at Samakattupallam village were cut off.