Engineering admissions end, Anna varsity to start 1st year classes from Nov 1

Chennai :

Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE), a wing of the Higher Education Department, had conducted online admissions for the students, seeking Engineering seats in the state from July 26.





This academic year, the Engineering counselling assumes significance as for the first time students studied from government schools claimed the 7.5% horizontal quota to get the seats.





Additional Director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2021) in-charge Dr T Purushothaman said the Engineering counselling has been completed and accordingly, the Anna University has given notification with regard to the opening of its department colleges.





Stating that all the counselling procedures, including provisional allotments for the students, who participated in the supplementary and final round of counselling, was already released, he said, “as many as 5,882 candidates got the seats in the supplementary counselling.” “This academic year, the provisional seat allotments were made to a total of 95,069 students that includes 7,876 candidates studied in government schools, who sought 7.5% horizontal reservation quota,” he said adding “last year, only 78,682 students got provisional allotments. In 2019 it was 83,396 students.





Accordingly, Anna University and its department colleges will be opened for the first year B.Tech and B.E students from November 1.





L Suganthi, dean, professor and chairperson of faculty of management studies, College of Engineering (CEG), Anna University, Guindy campus, said that all the students allotted to B.E and B.Tech regular programmes at CEG through online counselling were directed to report for admissions from October 25 (Monday) to 27.





Orientation programme





Though the college will be opened on November 1, all the students should report for the orientation programme on October 29.





In addition, she said that the induction programme for the first-year students will be conducted from November 1 to 13 from 9 am to 4.30 pm, including Saturday and Sunday. “Both the programmes are compulsory,” she said.





Anna University sources further said that the affiliated engineering colleges across the state will open for the first-year students, who got admissions through DOTE, from November 8.





This year, a total of 476 colleges, including Anna University have as many as 1,51,870 seats against the total student enrollment of 1,38,531. This year, most of the students preferred Computer and IT-related courses.