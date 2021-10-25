Tamil Nadu logs 1,127 fresh COVID cases and 15 deaths

Chennai :

The test positivity rate (TPR) of the State stood at 0.9 per cent. The highest TPR among the districts was in Tiruppur (1.9 per cent) and the second in the list was Chennai at 0.7 per cent. As many as 15 more deaths were notified in the State.





While 10 of them were reported in government hospitals, the remaining were in private facilities. Chengalpattu had the most deaths at five.





The total number of COVID deaths in the State stood at 36,019.A total of 1,358 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 26,46,163.





Currently, there are 13,034 active cases in TN. In the past 24 hours, 1,23,724 people were tested in the State.