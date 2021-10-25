Draw maximumwater from Mullaiperiyar: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to Tamil Nadu

Thiruvananthapuram :

Vijayan, in a letter written to the Chief Minister, stated that at 4 pm, the inflow to Mullaiperiyar dam was 2109 c/s and the discharge level was at 1750 c/s.





“At present there is a net inflow of around 2,109 cusecs accumulating in the reservoir even after the diversion from Tamil Nadu side. With the current inflow it is feared that the reservoir level may reach 142 ft once the torrential rain intensifies. Hence, there would arise an urgent need for the gradual release of water from Mullaiperiyar dam through the tunnel to Tamil Nadu,” Vijayan said in his letter.





Vijayan sought Stalin’s timely intervention in the matter and requested him to give immediate directions to the authorities concerned to ensure that maximum quantity of water is drawn from Mullaiperiyar Dam through the tunnel to Vaigai Dam and to gradually release the water downstream.





He also requested to intimate the Kerala government about the opening of the shutters at least 24 hours in advance in order to take precautionary measures for ensuring the safety of the people living downstream of the dam.





In the letter, Vijayan also pointed out that when the water level reached 133.45 ft on October 18, the Kerala state Chief Secretary and other officials held meetings to ensure safety and security of the people.