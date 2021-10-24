After months, water level in Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu reaches 100 feet

Coimbatore :

“The water level reached 100 feet as against its full reservoir capacity of 120 feet at 11.10 am,” said a PWD official.





At 8am, the inflow was at 28,650 cusecs and the combined release through canal and river from the dam has been maintained at 650 cusecs. The dam’s water level which stood at 72.680 on 1 October went up gradually to reach 100 feet in the last 24 days following a gradual increase in release from Karnataka.





On Saturday morning, the inflow into the dam peaked to 39,634, but began to go down as rains receded in the catchment areas.





“Even though the inflow is coming down gradually, it still continues to be higher than the outflow thus helping the water storage level in the dam to go up steadily,” said the official.





The dam’s water level stood at 105 ft in January and this is the 67th time; the dam has reached 100 feet since its 87 years of inception.





Meanwhile, coracle operations resumed in Hogenakkal as water flow reduced to 20,000 cusecs on Sunday. The coracle operations remained suspended over the last few days due to a surge in water. As it turned out to be a holiday, a large number of tourists flocked to the falls.