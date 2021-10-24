Congress party functionary held for chain snatching in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

Police said Faizal Rahman, 30, a Congress youth wing functionary from Azad Nagar in Karumbukadai and his accomplice, a 17 year old minor were involved in several chain snatching incidents across the district.





Police said Dhanalakshmi,55, wife of Selvakumar from KGK Road in Kuniamuthur, was in her grocery shop, when Faizal Rahman turned up and bought a cigar.





Suddenly, he snatched her 5.5 sovereigns of gold chain and sped away in a bike, in which the minor was waiting ready a little distance away during broad daylight a few days ago. On hearing the loud screams of Dhanalakshmi, her husband and public came rushing, but the accused duo managed to escape.





Based on a complaint, the Kuniamuthur police scanned the images recorded in CCTV fixed nearby and tracked the minor with his vehicle registration number.





Inquiries with the teen, also hailing from Karumbukadai revealed the involvement of the Congress functionary in the chain snatching incident. The duo was involved in atleast five incidents of chain snatchings in areas such as Kuniamuthur, PK Pudur and Idayarpalayam.





Police said that Faizal took to chain snatching to lead a lavish life. Soon after his arrest, photographs of him with prominent Congress leaders began to circulate in the social media.