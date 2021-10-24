VCK urges Centre to bring home fishermen detained in Sri Lanka

Chennai :

"Status of two detained fishermen is unknown. We (VCK) strongly condemn the anti Tamil attitude of the Sri Lankan Navy. We also urge the Indian government to take prompt action to bring home the fishermen", said Thirumavalavan, in a series of tweets.





When fishermen from Pudukkottai district went fishing on October 18, the Sri Lankan Navy chased their boat and in the incident three fishermen fell into the sea. While two were rescued one of them drowned. The body of the fisherman, Rajkiran, was handed over by the Sri Lankan Navy to Indian govt following which it was handed over to his family.





However, the status of the two rescued fishermen is unknown and the Lankan govt has not disclosed their location so far.





Meanwhile, Thirumavalavan urged the union govt to provide monetary compensation to the bereaved family of Rajkiran and to protect the fishermen of Tamil Nadu. He also urged the union govt to take military action against Sri Lankan govt and to safeguard the fishing rights for local fishermen.