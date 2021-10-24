DMK suspends Alangayam, Gudiyattam functionaries for anti-party activities

Chennai :

In Gudiyattam PU, of the 31 wards, DMK won 18, AIADMK 7, PMK 2, CPI 1 and independents 3. Thus, the DMK had the numbers (16) to win the chairperson’s post on their own but factionalism resulted in both groups seeking the AIADMK’s help resulting in finally the independent – an AIADMK man – being given the vice chairman’s post.





The AIADMK meanwhile are happy that they were able to make inroads in areas held by the rival Dravidian major by ensuring their support. This did not sit well with the DMK top brass which, according to sources, ordered immediate action to quell factionalism in the ranks.





However, local political observers feel that factionalism is a result of the party repeatedly giving posts to seniors while juniors who worked for the party were left high and dry.





“What irks DMK seniors is that now AIADMK men can easily say that without their support the party could not have won” says Palanivel Kumar, a Vellore resident.





Meanwhile polls to PU chairperson and VC posts in Thandarampattu union in Tiruvannamalai district were finally held — after being put off due to law and order issues thrice — on Friday. Of the PU’s 28 wards, DMK won 16 and the AIADMK 12.





Here DMK candidate Parimala Kalaiarasu won with 18 votes, 2 more than the DMK tally of 16 as 2 AIADMK members crossvoted for her. However locals were happy that after one and a half years the PU would be able to function fully as the top posts were now filled.