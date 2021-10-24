EPS demands price reduction of construction materials

Chennai :

Palaniswami said that the cost of construction materials particularly cement and steel had steeply increased by more than 30 per cent.





The cost of construction per sqft collected by the private builders was earlier Rs 2,200 and now the cost had surged to 3,100 per sqft.





The DMK in its poll manifesto promised to curtail the price of building materials and assured that it will reduce the price of gravel sand, cement, brick, M-sand, timber, but the promise is delayed, EPS said.





Meanwhile, Thennarasu said that cost of cement bags was Rs 420 to Rs 450 in March 2021 and CM Stalin advised on modalities to reduce the cement price, subsequently, cement manufactures were consulted and rates were brought down.