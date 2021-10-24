Ruling party wins 9 dist panchayat president and 2 vice-president posts

Chennai :

According to an official statement from TNSEC, DMK had secured all the nine district panchayat president’s positions in the newly carved out Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, Villupuram, Kallakkurichi, Tirunelveli, and Tenkasi districts. Also, the DMK bagged the Erode and Namakkal district panchayat council vice president seats.





The ruling party has won 74 union panchayat council presidents through the indirect elections. The opposition AIADMK failed to get any president positions in the district panchayat council though it managed to retrieve the district panchayat council vice president position in Coimbatore.





In the DMK alliance, DMK got six district panchayat council vice presidents. Indian National Congress (INC) gets two and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) managed to acquire one district panchayat vice president respectively.





MDMK, INC and AIADMK get one Union Panchayat Council president’s post each. When it comes to the Union Panchayat Council vice-president elections, DMK won 62, AIADMK 2, INC 3, PMK 1 and Independent 3.





The election for the Karur district panchayat council vice-president post was not conducted, the SEC said in its statement. Due to the irregularities in the election announcement, the Madras High Court had stalled election for the president and vice-president positions in Nemili union panchayat council in Ranipet district.





“Apart from this, elections were not held for picking the presidents in four union panchayat councils and union panchayat council vice president elections were halted in eight places for several reasons including the no quorum issue, ” TNSEC said in a press note.