Stalin appoints Suba Veerapandian as head of social justice monitoring panel

Chennai :

The committee led by Professor Suba Veerapandian would have retired bureaucrat K Dhanavel, professor Swaminathan Devadoss, poet Manushiyaputhiran, A Jaison, professor R Rajendran and G Karunanidhi as its members.





Stalin had announced recently that a social justice monitoring committee would be constituted to check if social justice parameters are fully complied within education, jobs and job promotions and recommend action to the government if they are not complied with.





The committee would periodically recommend to the government if social justice was not fully followed, an official communique from the state government said.