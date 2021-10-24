OPS, Kamal Haasan seek better maintenance of Amma canteens

Chennai :

In a statement, the AIADMK leader said that the DMK was periodically taking efforts to defame the legacy of AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa.





The name of Jayalalithaa university in Villupuram had been changed due to political animosity and the statues of former CM located at many places are poorly maintained, OPS said.





The situation is worse in Chennai and there are reports that the Chennai Corporation incurs an annual loss of Rs 300 crores to run the canteens.





OPS has sought the intervention of CM Stalin to improve the canteens. Kamal Haasan in a statement said there are reports stating that the workers of the canteens have been reduced and removal of chappathi from the menu is also an issue of concern.





Haasan added that there is a need to ensure quality food at Amma canteens.