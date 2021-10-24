Indian Navy apprehends 2 Sri Lankan fishermen

Thiruchirapalli :

According to official sources, the Indian Navy Ship INS Bangaram found a Sri Lankan country boat fishing in the 16.5 nautical miles SouthEast of Point Calimere and the navy apprehended the duo who were later identified as K Nimalthas (24) and D Kajeepan (23) from from Valvettithurai at Jaffna.





The navy also found that the boat owned by Nimalthas was crossing the Indian boundary line. Subsequently, both the fishermen and their boat were handever by the naval detachment Nagapattinam to the Vedaranyam Marine Police station on Saturday.





The Marine Police registered a case under Maritime Zones of India Act 1981 and remanded them after being produced before the court.