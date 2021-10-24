CWC officials inspect Sathanur dam, review ongoing improvement works

Tiruvannamalai :

CWC director Pramod Narayanan accompanied by deputy director Chourab Charan accompanied by six engineers from Chennai along with assistant engineers from Tiruvannamalai and Sathanur dam went around the edifice.





The team members also inspected ongoing work on the dam’s 20 shutters which are being replaced at a cost of Rs 55 crore under a world bank funded project.





This is the first time that major works have been undertaken in the dam’s 62 years of service.





Officials expressed happiness and said a report would be submitted to the commission in New Delhi.