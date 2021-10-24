48-year-old Vellore man kills self after tiff with wife over money to buy alcohol

Vellore :

Police said that Vilvakumar (48) a resident of the Oosur colony would daily sell spare parts for mixis and grinders and in the evening wipe out his earnings by drinking due to which there were frequent quarrels between and his wife.





On Friday evening he came home drunk resulting in a quarrel erupting between him and his wife. When he demanded additional money for drink, his wife refused to heed him and then went out.





In an inebriated state, Vilvakumar took the knife (aruvamanai) his wife used for cooking and slashed himself in the neck resulting in profuse bleeding with the victim dying on the spot. Vellore taluk police rushed to the spot, registered a case and sent the body to the Vellore government medical college hospital while investigations have started.