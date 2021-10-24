Flood alert issued for people on Ponnai banks as AP releases water from dam

Vellore :

Officials said that release of 4500 cusecs of water from the Kalavlagunda dam in neighbouring AP would reach the Ponnai anaicut through the ponnai river, a tributary of the Palar river at around 10 pm on Saturday.





Local officials were asked to issue flood alerts to residents of nine villages from Balekuppam to Veppalai, living on the banks of the river through tom-toms against entering the river for bathing, swimming or washing clothes.





It may be recalled that this is the second time that a flood alert is being issued when the AP dam surplussed.