Thoothukudi youth held for minor marriage

Madurai :

The accused has been identified as M Chinnathambi of Selva Vinayagarkovil Street, Karungulam, sources said. Investigations revealed that the incident occurred on October 21.





Chinnathambi was accused of marrying a 15 –year old girl. Based on the information, Srivaikuntam All Women police confirmed that the incident happened and filed a case.





The victim girl’s father along with five relatives was behind such an illegal act. On a complaint lodged by Nirmala Devi, Women Welfare Officer, the case was filed before arresting the youth, sources said.