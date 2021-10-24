Stalin launches initiatives for handlooms dept, sale of palm jaggery through ration shops

Chennai :

The CM also launched the scheme of selling palm jaggery through ration shops. Palm jaggery is sold in the brand ‘Karpagam’.





The scheme of selling palm jaggery in the name of ‘Kurumpanai’ (Black palm in English) was also startted. He also also opened a palm jaggery and palm products training centre in Kadaladi in Ramanathapuram district, constructed at the cost of Rs 53.5 lakh.





The announcement to sell palm jaggery through ration shops was made in the state Assembly and based on the announcement CM inaugurated the scheme. The Chief Minister further launched the brand ‘Tamil Thari’ initiated by Co-optex for the upcoming Deepavali. The brand contains 100 designs of Kanchipuram sarees, 25 designs of Arni silk sarees, 50 designs of Thirubuvanam silk sarees, 200 designs of Salem and Coimbatore silk sarees, 75 designs of cotton and silk sarees from Chinnalapatti, 40 designs of Negamam cotton sarees, 80 designs of Dindigul and Paramakudi cotton sarees, 25 designs of linen sarees, 75 designs of lungis for men, 30 designs of Bhavai bed spreads and 50 types of Kanchipuram silk skirts and shirts for children.





For the first time in India, the Chief Minister intoduced the scheme of providing warranty cards for zaris (threads in sarees) present in the silk sarees sold through Co-optex. The card will contain details of the gold and silver zaris and their quality. Stalin also introduced organic clothing for children. Organic clothing is set to be environment friendly and safe for children.





The CM also launched four new varieties of bathing soap produced by Khadi Gramodaya. The soap weighing 125 grams has been produced in four flavours of rose, lavender, sandal and rosewood and would be sold through chain of grocery shops. The scheme of selling honey in glass bottles in grocery shops was also started. The honey produced by Khadi is sold in pet bottles but when honey is sold in glass bottles the nature of honey remains intact for long and so with colourful labels, state govt will sell honey in 250 ml and 500 ml bottles.





Chief Minister also launched a new android and iOS app ‘tnkhadi’ in which all the products of the Handlooms department will be available for online procurement, the press release added.