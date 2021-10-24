COVID toll crosses 36,00,000 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

The highest number of 141 new cases were reported in Chennai, while there was a decline in the cases in Coimbatore, as the district reported 132 cases. Chengalpattu had 97 daily cases on Monday even as a majority of the districts saw an overall drop in the numbers.





The overall test positivity rate (TPR) in the State stood at 0.9 per cent, and the decline was also recorded in Chennai that saw a TPR of 0.7 per cent. The highest TPR of 1.6 per cent was reported in Namakkal. As many as 1,24,700 people were tested for the virus in the State on Saturday. Currently, there are 13,280 active cases in Tamil Nadu.





At least 17 pandemic deaths were recorded in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, including the highest of three deaths in Coimbatore and Ariyalur. The toll due to the virus in the State now stands at 36,004. As many as 1,374 people were discharged from several hospitals across the State, taking total recoveries to 26,44,805.