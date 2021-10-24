Tamil Nadu transport corpns to get 2,213 diesel, 500 electric buses soon

Chennai :

Speaking to reporters after inspecting the MTC’s central depot at Pallavan House, he said the Chief Minister’s approval is awaited to renovate 1,500 old buses with good engines and chassis.





The minister said the Central depot will be one among the 16 depots to be modernised with the funding from Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board. Other depots include T Nagar, Tambaram, Tiruvanmaiyur, Adyar, KK Nagar, Vadapalani, Saidapet, Anna Nagar, Villivakkam, Tiruvottiyur and Poonamallee. Under the project, a multi-level commercial complex along with parking lots would be constructed. “We have received a feasibility report in this regard,” he said.





The central depot was established in 1972 on land spreading over 7.40 acres. Since 2004, it is under the control of the MTC. Through this depot, 142 buses are operated on 34 routes daily.





The Minister said the steps are being taken to recruit 6,000 drivers and conductors for the transport corporations. He also said steps are being taken to ensure smooth travel of people during the Deepavali in coordination with other departments.