40 booked under Pocso Act in Puducherry

Police registered cases against 40 people under the Pocso Act for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in a massage centre for the last two months.
Chennai:
Cops raided massage centres here earlier this week and arrested nine people, including five brokers and rescued 10 girls. On checking the age of the rescued girls, who were sent to the shelter, they found a 17-year-old among them.
After recording the girl’s statement, the police registered cases under the Pocso Act against all 40 persons.
