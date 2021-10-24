Tamil Nadu inoculates 22.33L in 6th mega vax drive, 1 in 4 received the jab at special camps

Chennai :

Of the 5.39 crore doses administered till date, more than 1.33 crore doses were given on the six days on which the camps were held since September. In contrast, the number of inoculations on the other 300 plus days (since vaccination began in India on January 16) stands only at 4.05 crore doses.





“The vaccine doses were distributed in such a manner so that the districts where less number of people are vaccinated would be able to inoculate more people. Even the districts with low seroprevalence were given more doses,” said Health Minister Ma Subramanian, who inspected the camps in Perambalur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Ariyalur districts during the day.





As of Saturday, about 68 per cent of the eligible population in the State have received at least one dose, while 26 per cent are fully vaccinated. TN would soon achieve 75 per cent coverage, the Minister said, adding that four municipalities and many panchayats have vaccinated their entire population with the first dose.





As priority was accorded to increasing the number of fully vaccinated people during the sixth edition of the drive on Saturday, 13,65,646 persons received the second dose while 8,67,573 got their first. The government, with an eye on targeting those eligible to receive the second jab, conducted the mass vaccination programme through 50,000 vaccination camps.