C and D staff of Tamil Nadu PSUs to get 10 percent bonus

Chennai :

All C and D category employees of profitable and sick PSUs of TN would be given 8.33% bonus and 1.67% ex gratia, a government announcement stated.





The Chief Minister ordered the distribution of Rs 8,400 each to over 2.87 lakh eligible employees, which would cost Rs 216.38 crore to the State exchequer. PSUs with maximum workforce like TNSTC, Tangedco, TANTEA and Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation among the state undertakings would benefit from the announcement.





As per the revised Bonus Act 2015, income ceiling for availing bonus has been increased to Rs 21,000 maximum and the monthly salary calculation for bonus has been increased to Rs 7,000. Referring to the financial distress caused by the pandemic in the State, the government said TNSTC, Tangedco, TANTEA and TNCSC employees were affected. Employees of the said PSUs were paid full salary despite the lockdown affecting the operations of the government undertakings.