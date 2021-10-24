Tamil Nadu shop timings eased, full house in theatres from Nov 1

Chennai :

The State government on Saturday, further eased lockdown curbs, allowing 100% occupancy in film theatres, schools for Classes1-8 on rotational basis, operation of bars, lifting of time restrictions on shops, among others.





“Considering the demands of the public to open shops during the festive season and to prevent overcrowding, restriction on timings for shops, hotels and bakeries, which earlier functioned till 11 pm, has been lifted with immediate effect. Similarly, restrictions for contact and non-contact sports have been lifted and swimming pools for therapeutic purposes are permitted,” said Chief Minister M K Stalin, in a statement, after chairing a meeting with officials at the Secretariat.





Theatres will be allowed to operate with full capacity from November 1. Restrictions on all cultural events have also been lifted. Permission has been granted for all bars to function from November 1. The State also lifted restrictions for movie shooting but all technicians have to be fully inoculated; 100% occupancy is permitted in intra and inter state buses (except Kerala), normal and AC buses. State has also permitted trainers and faculties in all government training institutes.





However, the restrictions on temple festivals and political meetings will continue.





Shop online and avoid travel, Centre’s advice for festivals





The Centre on Saturday issued an advisory listing a set of measures to be followed ahead of major festivals like Deepavali and Eid next month as part of measures to prevent a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections.





The advisory said that states must ensure Coronavirus precautions are followed strictly during the festive season. Other measures recommended by the Centre include promoting online shopping and avoiding unnecessary travel to stop infection rates from spiralling as they have in some countries.





No mass gatherings should be allowed in containment zones and districts where more than 5 per cent of tests are returning positive, the advisory stated, adding, the State governments should issue necessary safety directions adequately in advance. Guidelines for malls, local markets and places of worship should be strictly followed.