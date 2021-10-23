Exhibitions to support COVID impacted retailers

Chennai :

“The exhibition is organized to help COVID impacted people, we chose brands that started during the pandemic and stuck without selling their works. To extend our support during this festive season we have set up the exhibition along with 40 brands with retailers from Chennai, Coimbatore, and Thanjavur. Though in the past two years their business was down, after this we have been a positive response from the customers, and the retailers are blooming,” said Ghun Jain, one of the organizers for the exhibition at Amethyst Café.





The exhibition is organized at Amethyst Café on weekends by the entrepreneurs Ishitha, Ghun Jain, and Shiri Chandhana. They have various stalls including clothing, accessories, bakers and etc.





Similarly, there are many exhibitions set up in the city during the Deepavali season to help retailers who have been badly hit by the pandemic. The organizers are making the best support to promote their works.





“With retail sector has been impacted during the COVID pandemic, we are trying to help people come out of the struggle they have been facing for over a year. So, we are also inviting many people to come to the exhibition to extend small support to them. This is our very first exhibition in Chennai, with an exciting line-up of design labels with over 70 labels. There are some talented young designers making their debut in the city,” said Monika Madhyan, Co-founder, Sutraa.





The stalls will be put at Hyatt Regency on October 25 and 26, they will be displaying items including ethnic wear, handloom saree connoisseurs Godhuli, accessories, home decors, and things for children designed by 70 different brands.