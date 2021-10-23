20.05 lakh people received jabs in the mega vax camp: Tamil Nadu Health dept

Chennai :

With 50,000 centres across the state, the sixth mega vaccination camp was held on Saturday.





The Tamil Nadu state government has been organising vaccination camps to immunise people from coronavirus. The first camp was organised at September 12. The camps were held on Sundays to accommodate the masses working from Monday-Saturday. People who are partially vaccinated were given priority.





This particular camp was organised on a Saturday, Sunday being a holiday people consume liquor and meat on this day generally, to dispel rumours of side-effect due to consumption of alcohol and meat 48 hours within the inoculation.





A total of 1,10,25,000 people have benefitted by the camp. In the first camp 28,91,021 people have received the jab; 16,43,000 people in the second; 24,85,000 in the third; 17,19,000 in the fourth and 22,85,000 in the fifth.





66 lakh doses were distributed among districts for the sixth vaccination camp. India recently completed administering 100 crore doses in just nine months since the introduction of vaccines.