Covid-19 death toll breach 36,000 in Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 1,374 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 26,44,805 leaving 13,280 active infections, a medical bulletin said.





A total of 1,25,158 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 5,01,76,761.





Chennai and Coimbatore accounted for the majority of new infections with 141 and 132 cases, respectively, while the remaining was scattered across other districts.





Nine districts reported new Covid-19 infections below 10, while Perambalur and Ramanathapuram recorded the least with one case each, the bulletin said.