Cuddalore MP Ramesh's bail plea rejected

Chennai :

Ramesh's bail plea gets rejected by the District Additional Court.





A 60-year-old worker, K Govindarasu, in the cashew processing unit of Ramesh, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on September 20. Govindarasu's son Senthilvel had alleged that his father was killed by Ramesh and his accomplices as the former persistently demanded pay hike. He filed a complaint against Ramesh in the Kadampuliyur police station.





The complaint was probed by the CB-CID. Ramesh and six others were implicated in the case. Ramesh on October 11 had surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court 1 in Panruti, Cuddalore. The court ordered Ramesh to a 15-day judicial custody.





He then filed a bail plea which was rejected by the Additional District Court.