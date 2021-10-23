Sri Lankan Navy hands over body of TN fisherman after 5 days

The body of Rajkiran being handed over to the officials and fishermen in the mid sea on Saturday.

Thiruchirapalli :

On October 18, one of the Indian mechanised boats owned by one Suresh of Kottaipattinam was hit during a chase by the Sri Lanka Fast Attack Craft for reportedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in which one of the crew members R Rajkiran went missing in the impact while two fishermen S Sugandan and A Xavier who were struggling for life, secured by the SL Navy and they were taken to the island nation.





The missing of fisherman Rajkiran after the SL navy’s chase had sent shock waves among the fishermen across the Tamil Nadu coastline and several fishermen associations across the state staged a series of protests including hunger strike to retrieve the body of the missing Rajkiran and the send back the two apprehended fishermen. After diplomatic talks, the body of Rajkiran which was retrieved by the SL Navy on the same day when he was missing, had been brought to the Indian boundary line and was handed over to the Indian Coast Guard on Saturday at around 9.30 am.





The Indian Coast guard handed over the body to the team of officials and fishermen who went to the spot in two mechanised boats in the midsea and they brought back the body to the shore at around 2 pm and the Minister S Ragupathy received the body in the Kottaipattinam shore and handed over to the family members after paying tribute. District collector Kavitha Ramu, RDO Sornaraj, Regional Deputy Director (Fisheries) Sharmila, Assistant Director Chinnakuppan and other officials were present.









Fishermen pay tribute to Rajkiran at Kottaipattinam shore.





Later, the minister Ragupathy handed over the solatium of Rs 10 lakh from the state government.





Fishermen to continue protest to bring back detained fellowmen





Meanwhile, the fishermen who were on protest, decided to continue it until the Sri Lankan government releases the two apprehended fishermen Sugandan and Xavier. They said that the arrest of the Indian fishermen is illegal and they are afraid to venture into the sea for being chased away by the SL navy even if they were fishing in the Indian waters. They demanded the Union Government and State government to end this menace permanently through diplomatic talks.





In the meantime, the Sri Lankan navy has released a statement that the onward legal proceedings on the two fishermen who were detained are underway at Kayts Magistrate Court.