Don't cite nominal loss to tweak Amma canteen menu: Kamal Haasan

In his statement, the actor-turned-politician pointed out CM Stalin's promise to continue Amma canteens function the way it was functioning during the AIADMK rule. Kamal said the number of people relying on Amma canteen has grown manifold post-pandemic, so it is not right on the government's part to deprive people of healthy food at a minimal cost.





Kamal's statement follows the replacement of tomato rice in the place of chapati for dinner in Amma canteens. "Chapati helped the aged and the diabetic patients to cut down on rice consumption, this sudden change in menu citing nominal losses is unreasonable. When the corporation can increase income-generating avenues, it does not behove a welfare government to make unbeneficial changes because of negligible losses", Kamal added.





Raising concerns over verbal orders of suspension and dismissal of Amma canteen staffs, Kamal Haasan urged the current-DMK government to continue the scheme more efficient compared to the previous government. He said doing that alone could keep the DMK administration in people's favour.