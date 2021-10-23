‘G-23 like rebels in Tamil Nadu Congress Committee unlikely’

Chennai :

Unlike their divided party colleagues in the Hindi heartland and above, the Congress functionaries in Tamil Nadu have gone about their business as usual. And they did not mind hitting out at the G-23 rebels whenever they caused an embarrassment to the party leadership.





State Congress president KS Alagiri had led from the front in criticizing the Congress seniors, who they once cajoled to warm up to the Gandhis. Friction at the top has also opened a window of opportunity for the aspirational leaders here to lobby for a career rise.





Admitting that four leaders have seized the opportunity to step in to Alagiri’s shoes, a Congress Parliamentarian told on condition of anonymity that MPs S Jothimani (Karur), Manickam Tagore (Virudhunagar), Congress whip S Vijayadharani and state treasurer ‘Ruby’ Manoharan are vying for the TNCC post.





A Congress senior, said that there was no G-23 here. The only tall leader of the capacity here is former union minister P Chidambaram. He is not even remotely close to rebelling against the Gandhis.