Tangedco grappling with sharp fall in wind power generation

Chennai :

In the past two days, the contribution of wind energy generation fell to less than one per cent of the state’s energy requirement, said Tangedco sources.





On Thursday, the wind energy generation was mere 1.3 million units which account for 0.427 per cent of the state’s daily energy consumption of 304.14 MU. With the steep fall in wind power generation, the Tangedco procured 49.76 MU from the spot market to meet the energy requirement.





After recording a high generation of 59.66 MU on October 18, the windmills generation started to fall to 20 MU and 3.5 MU on October 17 and 18 respectively. But, the utility was forced to depend heavily on the purchase from the power exchange which has gone up in the corresponding period from about 2.5 per cent to 18.92 per cent in the state’s daily energy consumption.





The wind generation has been falling for the past few days due to widespread rains, said Indian Wind Power Association chairman Prof Dr K Kasturirangaian.





“The wind power season has not ended. We have a good forecast till the end of this month,” he added. The wind seasons last between June to September.





With coal shortage limiting the state’s dependence on reliable thermal power generation, the wind and solar power generation helped Tangedco to meet the state’s daily power requirement. “Though the coal stock at the Tangedco’s thermal stations would last for 2.7 days, the thermal units are continuing to generate about 79 MU a day. But, private thermal plants which have long term agreements with the utility are facing severe coal shortage and supplying about 1,000 MW as against 2,830 MW,” a senior Tangedco official said.