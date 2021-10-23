School edu dept to resume special adult literacy drive for 1.68 illiterates

Chennai :

During the first phase, the Directorate of non-formal and adult education, a wing of the School Education Department, will implement the programme in Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts.





A senior official of the adult literacy programme said that so far 1,68,716 illiterate adults have been identified across the state. Accordingly, the target of the scheme is to educate 1.68 lakh illiterate adults in the age group of 15 years and above.





“Of the total identified illiterate persons, a total of 40,288 learners will attain basic literacy in the first batch in the two identified districts,” he added.





Stating that budget allocated for the scheme is Rs 6.23 crore, the official said, “it is planned to provide basic literacy to the remaining learners before the end of 2022.” The official said teaching would be conducted with the help of volunteer teachers at the identified government and government-aided schools.





“A primer and volunteer teacher guide book have been developed in coordination with Tamil Nadu State Council of Educational Research and Training (TNSCERT) and the contents of learner’s primers have been linked with QR codes,” he said adding, “further, audio-visual content is being telecast on Kalvi TV for the benefit of adult learners.” Adult literacy programme for prisoners





The official said similarly, a special adult literacy programme for prisoners would also be implemented this year in eight central prisons of Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Vellore, Salem, Tiruchy, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Coimbatore districts and the district prison of Pudukkotai in coordination with the Department of Prisons at a cost of Rs 14.60 lakh.





He said about 1,800 prisoners, including 130 female inmates have been identified for the programme to attain basic literacy.