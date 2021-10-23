DK president warns of widespread protests if NEET not scrapped

DK president K Veeramani in Ariyalur warned of widespread protests against NEET if the Centre fails to withdraw it. Releasing a book against NEET, which was received by Minister SS Sivasankar, he told reporters that there are chances of the Centre making entrance examinations mandatory for all degree courses and the people should be alert.

DK president K Veeramani (File Photo) Thiruchirapalli : It is time to stand together opposing NEET and the Centre should scrap the exam immediately otherwise, a widespread protest with the support of the people would be organised across the state, he said.