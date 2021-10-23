Stalin writes to Union Fertilizer Minister for timely supply of urea

Chennai :

In his demi-official written letter to the Union Minister on Friday, Stalin referred to the increase in paddy acreage in the state owing to widespread rain during the south-west monsoon plus scheduled opening of Mettur Dam and said, “I request you to kindly give suitable instruction to officials to ensure timely supply of entire urea as per the supply plan and additional 25,000 MT of DAP and 10,000 MT of MOP to Tamil Nadu to meet the increasing demand,” the CM wrote.