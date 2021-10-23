Arani man held for burning brother alive over property dispute

Tiruvannamalai :

Police said Puroshothaman and Rajasekar, sons of Vellai of Vilasitheri village near Arani had a long time dispute over a property.





Rajasekar, who was handling the issue, handed over just Rs 1 lakh of the Rs 7 lakh to Purushothaman and delayed handing over the remaining amount.





This resulted in frequent quarrels. Two days ago, Rajasekar was enraged when Purushothaman used his two-wheeler without permission. Hence when Purushotham was sleeping on the terrace of his house, Rajasekar doused him with petrol and set him alight. Purushotham ran hither and thither and subsequently fell from the first floor injuring himself and succumbing on Friday morning. Police arrested Rajasekar.